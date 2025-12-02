Google Added 9 Sweet New Features to Your Pixel in Big Update

Following the release of several beta builds over a number of months, Google released Android 16 QPR2 today in stable as the December Pixel update. This is a huge update with over 30 bug fixes, but it also marks the release of the second major Android 16 build in the same year, something that Google promised to do in 2025. Because of the size of the release, this update includes several new features that are much more than just an advertisement for a movie.

Google has previewed a number of these new features through beta builds, but today everything goes official for everyone. Things like AI-powered notification summaries, a new notification organizer, custom icon shapes and themed icons, an expanded dark theme, and a bunch of new parental controls are all here. Again, we knew they were coming, it’s just that this is official and ready for your Pixel phone.

This new Android 16 QPR2 update is available for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

As for the feature list, here’s how Google describes all that is new:

AI-powered notification summaries condense longer messages and group chats, giving you quick understanding and context at a glance.

condense longer messages and group chats, giving you quick understanding and context at a glance. Notification organizer automatically groups and silences your lower-priority notifications (such as promotions, news, and social alerts), making it easier for you to stay focused on what matters with fewer distractions.

automatically groups and silences your lower-priority notifications (such as promotions, news, and social alerts), making it easier for you to stay focused on what matters with fewer distractions. Custom icon shapes allow you to express your style for your device’s home screen.

allow you to express your style for your device’s home screen. Themed icons are automatically applied across your apps for a more cohesive and minimal look. This creates a more consistent look and feel across all your apps.

are automatically applied across your apps for a more cohesive and minimal look. This creates a more consistent look and feel across all your apps. The expanded option in dark theme automatically darkens most light apps, even those that don’t have their own native dark theme. Dark theme helps save battery and is easier on your eyes.

automatically darkens most light apps, even those that don’t have their own native dark theme. Dark theme helps save battery and is easier on your eyes. Set the amount of screen time that can be spent on a device each day to help establish healthy habits

that can be spent on a device each day to help establish healthy habits Set downtime schedules to automatically lock the device at night to ensure restful sleep without distraction

to automatically lock the device at night to ensure restful sleep without distraction Control app usage by limiting time spent on specific apps, or blocking apps entirely

by limiting time spent on specific apps, or blocking apps entirely Add more time by granting extra minutes when a time limit is reached, or to extend a scheduled break

And there you go. Go grab that update by heading into Settings>System>Software updates>System update.

// Google | Android Developers