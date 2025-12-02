Inside of Google’s latest patch for Pixel devices, we count a total of 32 bug fixes. Covering bugs for audio, Bluetooth, graphics, and everything in between, it’s entirely possible that a bug you’ve encountered on your phone is getting squashed this month.

For specifics, Google lists a fix for occasional audio crashes, a fix for an issue where the battery icon would display a question mark in certain conditions, camera stability improvements, a fix for an occasional screen freeze, a fix for the Extra Dim system toggle, as well as a fix for WiFi connection stability. Seriously, a lot of bugs are getting fixed this month.

You can view the entire list of fixes below.

What’s Inside December Patch

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing audio crashes*[3]

Battery & Charging

Fix for an issue where the battery icon displays a blank or question mark (“?”) on the status bar in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue where the battery’s 80% charge limit setting may be incorrect in certain conditions*[1]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories*[1]

Camera

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions*[3]

Display & Graphics

Fix for an issue that causes the screen to flash or remain black in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for an issue that causes the screen to occasionally hang or freeze in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for an issue where the screen brightness becomes dim and requires toggling the screen off and on to restore normal brightness in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for an issue where the screen does not immediately respond when attempting to unlock from the Always-On Display*[1]

Fix for the inner display of Pixel Foldable devices flickering or going black when launching certain games in certain conditions*[5]

Fix for an issue causing screen freezes and display corruption in certain conditions*[3]

Framework

Fix for an issue with toggling the “Extra Dim” Quick Settings tile in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue where the system could run out of memory due to splash screens not closing properly in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with stability when using Picture-in-Picture mode during display changes in certain conditions*[1]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Sensors

Fix for stability issues caused by memory allocation failures in sensor-related features under certain conditions*[1]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Telephony

Fix for issues causing instability and intermittent problems with emergency calling functionality under certain conditions*[6]

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Touch

Fix for issues causing fingerprint unlock to fail under certain conditions*[3]

User Interface

Fix for an issue that causes the keyboard to sometimes flicker or fail to appear when searching in the app drawer*[1]

Fix for an issue with Google Home controls launch as a blank screen in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue with screen freezing when using gesture navigation or app switching in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue where message notification sounds are sometimes not playing in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with overlapping UI elements in the notification shade in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with semi-transparent background remains on the screen after launching the camera via a double-press of the power button in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with swipe-up gestures failing to trigger overview or exit apps in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issues with Quick Settings (QS) shade in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for System UI crashing when interacting with notification onboarding buttons in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for the issue where the notification shade sometimes incorrectly display the quick settings shelf instead of notifications after unlocking the screen*[1]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations*[1]

Wi-Fi

Fix to improve Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]



Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[2] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

*[3] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[4] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[5] Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

// Google