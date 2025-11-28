Samsung Slaps $1,120 Off Galaxy Z Fold 7

With Black Friday truly here, and none of this “early” business going on, we get to see the top offers from everyone, including Samsung. They have certainly upped the deals for the weekend, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at prices we haven’t seen since it launched.

$1,120 OFF GALAXY Z FOLD 7 (TRADE): There are two Galaxy Z Fold 7 Black Friday deals at the moment you need to consider. The first is the biggest and it involves trade-ins. This deal gets you up to $1,120 off (about a 53% discount), dropping the price to $999. Samsung is doing both a $1,000 off trade-in offer as well as a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB ($120 value) to get you that total savings.

The rundown of trade-in phones you’ll save with hasn’t changed much. You’ll get $1,000 off instantly with a Fold 6 or S25 Ultra trade-in, $800 off for a S24 Ultra or Fold 5, $600 for a Fold 4 or S23 Ultra, and so on. You’ll want to head to Samsung’s site (here) to check your trade value.

And remember, when you trade-in with Samsung, they give you the device offer as an instant discount today. $1,000 trade is $1,000 off the price you’ll pay at checkout today, not later on down the road.

$720 OFF FOLD 7 (NO TRADE): For those without a high-end device to trade, Samsung has swiped $720 off the 512GB model, dropping it to $1,399. This is into best-price-ever territory for no trades. The $720 off comes from a combination of an instant $600 off for not having a trade, plus the $120 in free storage upgrade value. Unless you have an $800 or $1,000 phone to trade, you should just take this offer.

You can choose from Mint, Jetblack, Blue Shadow, or Silver Shadow and get this deal. By the way, we love this phone.

