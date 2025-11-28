Our favorite little case thing for Google’s Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 phones is seeing a rare sale for Black Friday. Arc Pulse is doing 10% off on basically everything. With that discount, you are looking at savings of $7 to $11 off Pixel cases. While not a 50% discount, these things really don’t see discounts often.

I know that most of you are aware of Arc Pulse, but for the few who aren’t, this is one of those accessories that I absolutely love and yet also understand that it won’t be for most people. It’s expensive, is a design that you’ll either love or hate, and the level of protection will probably be easily questioned. That said, I’ve really found these to be accessories that I slap on every phone I own.

The Arc Pulse is a 2-piece case made of premium metals that allows you to fully feel your phone’s actual hardware, yet you still get protection on corner drops, when your device is laid face-down, and also around the camera. I’ve pocket and car dropped phones with Arc Pulse attached a handful of times and the devices always survive. There’s a soft layer to absorb impact under the metal pieces, so that doesn’t actually surprise me.

I’ve written about these cases in more detail a number of times (here, here, and here) if you need to know more. But basically, I love them and discounts on them are rare.

Arc Pulse Links: