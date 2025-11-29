Pixel 9 Pro Stock Clearing Arrives With Prices as Low as $500

Buying a year-old phone used to be a thing we wouldn’t recommend, with companies barely offering proper support for them or because the upgrades to the current model were so significant. That hasn’t been the case for many years now, so when we see a Pixel 9 Pro slapped with massive discounts on Black Friday, we wouldn’t hesitate to tell you to look at one.

Google has continued to have Pixel 9 Pro devices in stock since launching the Pixel 10 series a few months ago, but they appear ready to leave the Pixel 9 behind for good by clearing out remaining inventory everywhere. They started with a $350 off Black Friday deal for most of the week and that has helped sell the device out at most places. However, it’s still around and Best Buy is even doing “Excellent” condition open box versions for as little as $503. This phone was originally $999, so we’re looking at a 50% discount.

You will have to hurry to that link below that should get you right to Best Buy’s remaining Open Box inventory. Google still has some at the $350 off mark, while Amazon is just about wiped out.

Best Buy Link | Amazon | Google Store