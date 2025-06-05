Here’s the Crazy Arc Pulse Case for Galaxy S25 Ultra

It has been a couple of months since we shared the news of the pre-order launch of Arc Pulse on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the 2-piece case thing for phones that carries a steep price, unique look, and has become one of my personal favorite accessories. You can just buy this little bumper case for the S25 Ultra at this point as the pre-order period is over.

The folks at Arc did send me one to test out and you can see it here on my personal Galaxy S25 Ultra. I believe this is the Graphite edition, which costs $99.99. They are also selling Matte Black ($69.99), Silver ($89.99), and Rose Bronze ($109.99) models, but I thought this color might look extra clean on my Jetblack S25 Ultra, and it really does.

What do you need to know about this Arc Pulse accessory? I’ve talked about it enough that most of you probably get the idea. It’s a 2-piece bumper style case, if you can even call it a case. It does offer protection, though, with each piece providing corner protection for drops and lift from surfaces on both the front and back of the device. It’s a futuristic, almost alien-like avant garde style for a bumper that’s made of premium aerospace-grade aluminum. In other words, it’s expensive as hell, but you are paying for a premium product.

I wrote up a mini-review for the Pixel 9 Pro version I have and talked about loving it so much because it lets you feel your device, yet still have protection. So you get protection from surfaces and from drops (and yes, I’ve dropped it out of my truck to pavement and it survived), yet you also get to touch the actual materials of your phone. With the Pixel 9 Pro (and this Galaxy S25 Ultra), that means an experience where you can appreciate the phone design, style it up some, and know that it’s protected.

For this Galaxy S25 Ultra Arc Pulse, I would add that it has made the phone much more comfortable to hold in the hand. One of my biggest gripes for the S25 Ultra is that it’s ridiculously sharp and uncomfortable to use all day. In fact, it’s so awful in the hand, that I barely touch the thing and regret buying it. However, with this Arc Pulse attached, the bottom piece of the case covers the S25 Ultra’s awful corners, making it almost like a new phone in the palm. I may even switch back to it for a bit to play with One UI 8 some more.

You also still get access to the S Pen (just barely!), it adds a touch of extra grip when pulling it out of your pocket, and there is a ton of camera protection up top. The camera functions as it should even with this thing surrounding all lenses and you can even access the SIM tray without removing the bottom piece (which you can’t do with the Pixel 9 Pro version).

But look, it’s expensive at $70 to start. It’s a design not all will love. This is not a product for everyone and wasn’t meant to be. I will say that I’m as impressed by this S25 Ultra version as I have been with the Pixel 9 versions. I’ve basically bought these for all of my phones at this point.

Shop Arc Pulse for Galaxy S25 Ultra