Samsung Wipes 53% Off Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Free Upgrades

All of the Black Friday deals are established and available through the weekend, so if you’ve hesitated on picking up anything you shouldn’t worry – the deals are all still here. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be one of the best with a really big discount, free storage upgrade, and the thought of owning the best foldable in the industry.

$1,120 OFF GALAXY Z FOLD 7: The top deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (review) at this stage is once again a trade-in scenario. That shouldn’t surprise you, but Samsung is still doing up to $1,000 off with a Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 6. That $1,000 off is an instant discount from the price you pay today.

There are other phones you can save with, they just aren’t worth $1,000 off. Some examples are $800 off for a S24 Ultra or Fold 5, $600 for a Fold 4 or S23 Ultra, and so on. You’ll want to head to Samsung’s site (here) to check your trade value.

And remember, when you trade-in with Samsung, they give you the device offer as an instant discount today. $1,000 trade is $1,000 off the price you’ll pay at checkout today, not later on down the road.

