Samsung Crushes 65% Off Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Adds Free $100 Robux

Samsung’s top tier tablet is down to ones of its lowest prices ever for Black Friday. With an $800 off trade-in deal and a bonus $100 in free Robux, now is the time to look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

$800 OFF GALAXY TAB S11 ULTRA: While Samsung’s phones remain kings around tech circles, we shouldn’t forget about their tablets. If you want a high-end tablet in the Android space, Samsung offers an almost-unmatched experience, especially with their Ultra tablets.

For this holiday shopping weekend, you can save an instant $200 off on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra without a trade-in or you can save up to $800 off by handing over an old tablet for this new one. The trade values for older tablets are holding up much better than phones it seems, with $800 arriving from the Tab S10 Ultra, $750 from the Tab S9 Ultra, and $700 from the Tab S8 Ultra. Plenty of other tablets are worth at least $500 too, so feel free to check your value.

This is a $1,200 tablet that you can own for as little as $399 today.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a massive 14.6″ AMOLED display at 120Hz, dual rear camera, 256GB base storage, 12GB RAM, WiFi 7, and a huge 11,600mAh battery. It also supports an S Pen and will see years and years of updates. Again, it’s kind of the ultimate Android tablet.

Samsung Deal Link