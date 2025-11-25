I don’t know if this new Google Search feature will be welcomed by local businesses who are often short-staffed and struggle to answer the phone when busy, but it could be useful to you and I? I’m referring to this new agentic calling feature from Google that will attempt to call local businesses for you to check on product availability.

Google is currently rolling out this new calling feature today and I’ve been able to find it for several topics I’ve searched for. The idea here is that you may want to find an electric guitar or organic skincare nearby, so Google can take that “nearby” term to work through a process where AI will call businesses and report back to you.

The images in this post show how it should work. You’ll search for “guitars nearby” and then a result within Google should say “Let Google call” with a button to “Get started.” Once you press that, Google will walk through a brief survey to help you narrow the search items and decide how you want to get the correspondence. Google then moves on to calling businesses with an AI agent before reporting back either via email or text (or both).

I just started a request locally in Portland and it told me that it could take up to 30 minutes to complete. I’ll let you know how it goes.

Ummm, any chance you’ll use this? I hate to bother local businesses during their busiest time of the year with an AI caller, but if it ends up bringing them new business, I guess that’s a positive.

// Google