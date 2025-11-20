T-Mobile Thinks You Can Switch to Them in 15 Minutes

T-Mobile unlocked its latest “Uncarrier” move today that focuses on one thing: getting you to switch from your current carrier in about 15 minutes. They called it “Switching Made Easy” and believe an AI-powered experience can get you onto their network in a flash.

T-Mobile’s new CEO, Srini Gopalan, was on stage to talk about “Switching Made Easy” in his first Uncarrier appearance at the top. His full speech walked through three areas that they believe they are improving in the switching arena.

The first and most important piece is this 15-minute switch. Using the T-Life app and a tool called “Easy Switch,” T-Mobile will attempt to identify and recommend the best plans for incoming customers based on their current AT&T or Verizon account. It’ll show overall savings and benefits while remaining “transparent” about the process. This “Easy Switch” tool is only in beta, so here’s to hoping 15 minutes doesn’t turn into several days of pain because a beta product couldn’t deliver.

The second item is a 90-day wait to decide when to upgrade devices. This might sound confusing, but the basic idea is that if you switch, maybe you have a phone that you are fine with and want to wait to upgrade at a later date. Maybe you are switching today, but know that the next phone you want or the best deal comes out in a couple of months – you can wait to upgrade. Just keep your current phone and then upgrade within 90 days.

The third new idea is a same-day delivered phone. Thanks to a partnership with DoorDash and select stores, current and new customers can order devices and accessories and receive them the same day. This is available in major cities with plans to expand to additional locations over time.

All of this “Switching Made Easy” stuff launches December 1.

// T-Mobile