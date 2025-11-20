T-Mobile is sending notifications to customers affected by a recent Apple TV pricing increase announcement. Starting January, 2026, T-Mobile will start charging customers $3.00/month for their Apple TV add-on, covering the difference between the old price and new price.

Many T-Mobile plans come with a $9.99/month benefit to cover the cost of Apple TV, but with Apple raising prices, T-Mobile is looking to its customers to cover the difference. It may only be $3/month more, but still, there’s a fundamental difference between a free benefit and having to pay monthly for it.

Here’s the text going out to affected T-Mobile customers.

Apple recently announced a price increase, raising Apple TV subscriptions to $12.99/mo. As a T-Mobile customer, your plan includes a $9.99/mo benefit. There are no changes to your bill now but, effective 1/1/2026, your Apple TV will be $3.00/mo after your T-Mobile discount. To learn more about your benefit or remove your Apple TV subscription, visit T-Life. https://secure.t-mobile.com/ AppleTv

For additional information, including ways to remove Apple TV from your account, look here.

// reddit