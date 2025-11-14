On December 2, mobile users will gain access to Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar announced this week that the title is coming to a plethora of platforms, including Netflix, as well as the latest series of consoles. This is a big deal, as RDR is one of those games that transcends the concept of a “timeless” classic.

The mobile version will come complete with touchscreen controls, though, we assume game controllers will also be supported. Rockstar didn’t mention pricing at launch, but I’m sure many folks wouldn’t mind dropping a few bucks on this title.

Undead Nightmares will also be launching alongside RDR, which is the zombie-themed add on. Rockstar says, “All these new versions feature the complete single-player experiences of both games, and also include bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition.”

December 2. Mark the calendar.

// Rockstar