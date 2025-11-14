Good job, fat phones lovers. Because of you, we can’t have the reportedly cancelled Galaxy S26 Edge. I’m disappointed in you. Thanks to what appears to be CAD measurements and a 3D printer, we get eyes on what might’ve been for 2026, but nope, you killed it.

As we can see, the Galaxy S26 Edge would’ve measured in at just 5.5mm at its thinnest point. We don’t count the large camera hump because it’s bad for marketing. The Galaxy S25 Edge measures in at 5.8mm, so this would’ve been a relatively massive slimming down of the device. That’s a bit of sarcasm, to be clear. But seriously, this phone would’ve been so thin.

There are two ways to look at this: Yes, we don’t think anyone is/was buying these phones because the battery life can’t compare to standard sized devices. But that’s my second point. If these devices would catch on, couldn’t you see Samsung, Apple, and everyone else pouring money into making battery tech better? Whether by utilizing advanced technologies or making processors run more efficiently, it could’ve been beneficial in the long run to have the thin trend catch on. Plus, smaller size means less resources (materials) used. That could be good too, right?

Meh, the dream is dead and fat phone lovers are the blame. I kid, I kid!

// @Onleaks