Google is pushing out another update to the Google Home app, labeled as version 4.3. Inside, you’ll find a few new features, as well as a list of bug fixes and miscellaneous performance improvements.

For features, Google lists improved camera feedback, meaning users can now use the feedback card below a description to share details like “Missed familiar face.” In addition, the company added the ability to provide thumbs up/down feedback on specific faces identified in a clip.

Also new, first available in Public Preview with a gradual rollout, there are improved device controls. As detailed, “Device controls, including lights, plugs, and switches have been refreshed, including quicker access to common actions with new shortcuts.” One cool tidbit is improved reliability and faster response times for your Matter-supported devices.

You can check the full changelog below.

What’s New in Google Home Version 4.3

Improved camera feedback: We've made it easier to share feedback on your camera's AI descriptions and other details. You can now use the feedback card below a description to share details like "Missed familiar face." We've also added the ability to provide thumbs up/down feedback on specific faces identified in a clip to help improve the familiar face detection experience for your home.

Improved device controls (Public Preview, Gradual rollout): Device controls, including lights, plugs, and switches have been refreshed, including quicker access to common actions with new shortcuts. Users on Android can now locally control their Matter lights, plugs, and switches for improved reliability and up to 2x faster response time.

Fully customize your "Home" and "Away" automations: We have upgraded the "Home" and "Away" automations to the new automation editor, allowing you to fully customize them with conditions, new actions, and any other starters. These automations will continue to work as normal without any action on your behalf. We have also granted more control of camera and thermostat actions; you can now control presence-aware actions per camera and per thermostat by heading to that device's setting page.

Edge-to-edge for Android: Enjoy a more immersive app experience on Android V (Android 15) and later, with content now extending behind system bars.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Device setup crash: Fixed a crash that was affecting some device setup flows.

Casting crash: Fixed a crash that was affecting some casting sessions on Android.

Ask Home onboarding: Fixed an issue where the Ask Home onboarding entry point was sometimes re-appearing after the user had dismissed it.

Thermostat photo display: Resolved an issue where taking a photo during thermostat setup caused duplicate photo icons to appear.

