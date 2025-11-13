OnePlus 15 Costs $899, But the US Government Shutdown is Delaying It

Today is OnePlus 15 launch day, you just can’t quite buy one yet. Because of the US government shutdown that ended only hours ago, OnePlus says it is still waiting on the FCC to issue device certifications before they can sell it to you. The phone is ready and they want it in your hands, but they are simply waiting on final approvals.

There’s still some things you need to know, though! Once the OnePlus 15 is approved, there is a lot to consider, the price is solid, the design is new, the camera system is basically new, and the software is refreshed.

We’ve been testing the OnePlus 15 for several weeks at this point and should have a review for you before the weekend hits. Not to spoil that fun, but the device is very good and like most OnePlus phones, deserves your attention and should be on your list of phones to think about buying. Here’s 5 things to know about the OnePlus 15 launch.

1. You already know the specs, since this phone launched in China weeks ago. The specs have not changed for the US outside of storage-RAM configurations and charging speeds dropping some. Otherwise, we know all about this phone.

In the US, the OnePlus 15 comes in configurations of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $899 or 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $999. The $899 version only comes in Infinite Black (matte black), while the $999 version comes in all colors, including the new Sand Storm and Ultra Violet.

As for charging speeds, the North America model of the OnePlus 15 drops to 80W when wired and 50W wirelessly. OnePlus is suggesting you could hit 100W with a OnePlus 100W charger, but I have not tested that.

So other than those changes, we still have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, massive 7300mAh battery, the new hardware design, the 6.78″ OLED display that hits up to 165Hz, WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, and triple rear 50MP camera system.

2. Carrier compatibility should be OK on all three major US carriers. OnePlus has shared the carrier compatibility sheet with us and it includes the following bands on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon:

AT&T: 4G (B2/B4/B5/B12/B30/B66), 5G (n2/n5/n30/n66/n77)

T-Mobile: 4G (B2/B4/B5/B12/B25/B41/B48/B66/B71), 5G (n25/n41/n66/n71/n77)

Verizon: 4G (B2/B4/B5/B13/B48/B66), 5G (n2/n5/n66/n77)

As you can see there, 5G mmW is not supported, but that’s probably fine. Everyone’s mid-band 5G is more than good enough. I used the phone with Mint Mobile for several weeks (T-Mobile’s network), and it worked without issue.

3. Software support is 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates. I know that OnePlus has made its update support situation confusing in the past, so I’ll just give you their official statement on it and let you run with whatever you take from it:

The OnePlus 15 will be supported for 4 years of OS updates starting with OxygenOS 16 out of the box, and 6 years of security updates.

I’m not going to even attempt to interpret that.

4. The official launch statement basically says that they don’t know when the OnePlus 15 will launch. I feel for OnePlus, as the US government shutdown has really impacted the launch of this excellent phone. But so you have it, below is the official statement on the launch delay.

As is the case with every smartphone manufacturer, the United States’ Federal Communications Commission certifies OnePlus devices before they are sold in the U.S. As a result of the government shutdown, device certifications have been delayed. Subsequently, U.S. sales for the OnePlus 15 will be postponed until they have been secured. The OnePlus 15 has already finished all the required tests from the FCC’s recognized labs and the certification application has been formally submitted. We are hopeful that approvals can be generated quickly and as a result, we can bring the OnePlus 15 to our customers in the U.S. expeditiously. People who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus 15 in the U.S. should visit OnePlus.com/us, enter their contact information, and they will be notified when the device is on sale. The OnePlus 15 will be available for purchase in Canada starting November 13, as scheduled, at OnePlus.com/ca_en.

5. The display only hits 165Hz in certain circumstances. The OnePlus 15 display is rated at at 1-120Hz for most uses, but OnePlus says it can hit 165Hz. When exactly? They gave us a list that says it’ll hit 165Hz when playing PUBG (via frame interpolation), Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Real Racing 3, Standoff 2, Blood Strike, and Call of Duty. And that’s it, for now.

OK, so the OnePlus 15 isn’t quite here, but it should be soon enough. You can sign-up to be notified about it’s launch here.