Back in August, Google announced that it would soon require developers to verify before their apps could be installed on your Android device if you tried to install them outside of Google Play. Another way to look at the situation would be Google blocking you from sideloading apps, assuming they were from a developer who had not yet verified with Google. Whichever way you look at it, the decision has not be met with enthusiasm from everyone in the world of Android.

Today, Google is stepping back some from being so heavy-handed in this verification approach. They announced that they are working on a new advanced flow that would allow “experienced” users or those “who have a higher risk tolerance” to still sideload apps from unverified developers. This process would have them accept the risks, help resist coercion and reduce folks from being tricked into bypassing safety checks, etc.

Here’s more on this idea:

While security is crucial, we’ve also heard from developers and power users who have a higher risk tolerance and want the ability to download unverified apps. Based on this feedback and our ongoing conversations with the community, we are building a new advanced flow that allows experienced users to accept the risks of installing software that isn’t verified. We are designing this flow specifically to resist coercion, ensuring that users aren’t tricked into bypassing these safety checks while under pressure from a scammer. It will also include clear warnings to ensure users fully understand the risks involved, but ultimately, it puts the choice in their hands. We are gathering early feedback on the design of this feature now and will share more details in the coming months.

Google says they are only in the early stages of the design of this new sideloading feature and plans to share more in the coming months.

As a reminder, all of this sideloading and verification stuff has nothing to do with developers who distribute through Google Play, as they have to be verified in order to do so.

// Android Developers