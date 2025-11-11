Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 Update Arriving for Pixel

Google released Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 today to its still-supported Pixel devices, from the Pixel 6 up through the newest Pixel 10 series. The update should be incredibly minor as we gear up for a stable release. The only question is – will we see it go stable in November or December? I’d bet December based on past releases, but what do I know.

For this Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 update, we’re doing a third point update on the original Beta 3 build and only two weeks removed from the 3.2 update. Google did not tell us what had changed in the 3.2 update, so there is a good chance we learn little about this update as well.

The only bug fix we know about is: Device froze and wouldn’t respond from the lock screen (Issue #457527675).

The builds to be on the lookout for are BP41.250916.015 for the Pixel 6 series and BP41.250916.015.A1 for everything else. This is still the October security patch.

Assuming you are in the Android Beta Program, the update should go live over-the-air shortly and you can grab it by heading to Settings>System>Software updates. If you haven’t already, you can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.

// Google