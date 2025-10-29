Google Pushing New Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 Update for Pixel Phones

Google has pushed a fresh Android 16 QPR2 beta update to all of its Pixel phones today. The update arrives as Beta 3.2 and appears to be incredibly minor. There isn’t a changelog for it at all, so it must be taking care of a bug or two before this thing goes stable and is potentially released next week.

On the android_beta subreddit, Google says we have builds of BP41.250916.012 for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a, while the rest of the Pixel line-up will get BP41.250916.012.A1.

Assuming you are in the Android Beta Program, the update should go live over-the-air shortly and you can grab it by heading to Settings>System>Software updates. If you haven’t already, you can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.

If Google tells us what changed, we’ll update this post.

