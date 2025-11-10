Google TV Streamer Gets Gemini

Your Google TV Streamer now has Gemini as its personal assistant, replacing Google Assistant.

In a brief announcement this morning, Google shared that Google TV Streamer owners will find Gemini on their devices over the “next few weeks.” This rollout is staged as they always are, but should bring an “upgrade” in terms of assistant powers because you can “more naturally use your voice” to get content.

That in mind, this upgrade to Gemini isn’t only about finding content to watch. Google is hoping you’ll use Gemini on your big screens to help research topics for your kid’s schoolwork, help with DIY projects around your house, find recipes to improve your cooking skills, and more.

Gemini for Google TV first started rolling out in September to select TCL devices, so the Google TV Streamer isn’t the first to gain access. We’ve been anticipating this arrival for almost a year, though – Google first teased the upgrade in January.

If you own a Google TV Streamer, fire that thing up and let us know if your Google Assistant switches over.

// Google