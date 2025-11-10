Samsung Adds iFIT Workouts to Samsung Health and Galaxy Watches

Samsung added workouts to Samsung Health and the Galaxy Watch line-up that are powered by iFIT.

For those not familiar with iFIT, think of it a bit like a Peloton-esque service, with fitness classes provided by trainers for all sorts of workout types. You can find workout sessions for everything from HIIT to pilates, yoga, strength training, recovery, and mindfulness. Of course, it does cost monthly to subscribe to, but Samsung is at least giving you a free class every month to access.

Like other workout services that pair with Samsung Health, activating a workout from the watch will show live metrics on your Samsung device, including heart rate, session duration, calories burned, etc. You’ll find iFIT within the fitness tab of the Samsung Health app.

iFIT costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, which gets you “hundreds” of videos and new workout content on an ongoing basis, Samsung suggests. You can find discounts on that subscription if you purchase new devices, including 30 days of service with a Galaxy smartphone, 3 months free with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro purchases, and 6 months free if you were to buy a Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, or Galaxy Watch Ultra.

