Google announced that the rollout of Gemini for Google TV begins today. It will first be available on select TCL TVs, but will soon come to plenty more devices, including the Google TV Streamer.

This was first teased early in the year, and finally, things are happening. Google highlights real conversations with your television set to help you find shows, as well as control all of your smart home accessories. We all know Gemini, so expect all of the same things you can do with it on your phone, but now on your TV. Gemini Live is not supported at this time.

What devices does it work on?

Gemini is available on the TCL QM9K series starting today. Later this year, Gemini will be available on more devices, including the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn. 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, and 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models. This is just the start, with more Gemini capabilities on TV coming soon.

We will be sure to keep you posted on its rollout as it progresses.

