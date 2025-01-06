Google announced this week at CES that Gemini is making its way to Google TV in 2025. This is done with a combination of software and new hardware getting added to devices in 2025, which should lead to an improved AI-powered experience.

As detailed, 2025 smart TVs with Google TV will gain far-field microphones and proximity sensors to support the new software. This means I can easily yell at the TV from across the room which excites me deeply, though, we’re unsure if existing devices can be updated with at least the Gemini software.

With Gemini getting onboarded, the idea of discovering content and asking questions about it should be so much improved. If this could be coupled with a Google Lens-type feature, where I can ask Gemini a question about anything or anyone on my screen, that would be incredibly awesome. Instead of having to Google something on my phone while a show plays, I could simply keep it all on the same screen. That’s my dream at least, with Google offering demos of how it will all work this week at CES.

We don’t yet have a concrete release date for this, but it’ll be some time in 2025. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

// Google | Engadget