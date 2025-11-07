Google first introduced a temperature sensor with the Pixel 8 Pro and has continued to offer it as an added bonus to the camera bar of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro devices. Each comes with a dedicated Thermometer app that allows you to point a device at objects and people to determine their surface temperatures. While Google doesn’t talk about this feature that often, it’s there for you to use if you own any of these phones.

I bring up the temperature sensor in these devices because a recent reddit thread had me laughing a bit at responses to a question of “How’s the thermometer contributing in your life?” The person seemed genuine in asking if the sensor had had any real impact in the day to day use of Pixel devices. Unfortunately for them, the first response and top voted was as to be expected – “I forget it’s there,” remains at the top of charts for the thread. However, things got a lot more fun following that comment.

I got a bit of a chuckle out of a joking response of “I checked the temperature of a wall once,” to which someone responded by pointing out they do the same regularly, because it helps them figure out where heat is escaping or entering. A bunch of others noted that they use it regularly to check temperatures of their kids or spouses when under the weather. One guy said he was in a hotel and the A/C was broken, so he used his Pixel to document the temperature and get a refund on the room.

Someone else uses the Pixel temperature sensor to make sure their reptiles are in the right room climate, another checks the temperature of people boarding their ship, and plenty use it while cooking. The best response might have been, “WTF we have a thermometer?” And I hope that person now finds it to be as useful as so many others.

Of course, when we asked if people were using it earlier this year, a bunch of our own readers found it to be super helpful in life. In fact, the top response suggested that the thermometer saved their life. I’m with the crowd of people who forget it’s there, but I changed phones so much that settling into a feature like that is hard for me. I’ll do better, though!

So again, did you know you had a temperature sensor in your new Pixel 10 Pro? How are you using it?