Pixel Watch 4 Battery Life is the Star Feature

If you were looking for a top reason to buy a Pixel Watch 4, it would be the battery life. Sure, this thing does a lot of good stuff, but the battery life has continued to get better since I reviewed it, plus I’m seeing so many others with high praise for Google’s newest smartwatch.

Going back to my review in early October, I noted that Pixel Watch 4 battery life (on the 45mm model) was as good as Google predicted with some days surprisingly great. So we’re talking about 40 hours of use with the always-on display active and 48 hours or so with it turned off. But again, I had a couple of insane days where the watch lasted over 48 hours with heavy usage that included 5.5 hours of workouts and full sleep tracking.

I suggested in my review that battery life decreased from that high the minute I turned on the “Raise to talk” feature that activates Gemini, so I then dialed that sensitivity way down for a bit before completely turning it off. Both of those things have helped. While I’m not sure I’m back to that level of battery insanity, I’ve found myself thinking about battery life far less and noticed far fewer times per week that the watch is on the charger.

I’m not alone either. In one reddit thread, a user showed off a 76% battery remaining status with 16 hours removed from a charger and AOD active. Some were skeptical, but I believe it after seeing my own numbers in recent weeks. Another user in that thread confirmed their consumption to be similar or at least far lower than the Pixel Watch 3.

In another thread, one user called battery life “incredible” and then mentioned how great the charging situation has been. That’s also something I talked through in my review. I was able to charge from 20% to 100% in just 40 minutes, which is a major improvement over previous Pixel Watch models, almost all of which took over an hour to fully charge. Another redditor claims they tested the charger twice from 0-100% and basically hit that 40-minute mark. Plus, the new magnetic charger is super simple to use and turns your little watch into a mini desk or bedside clock.

Oh, and my dad hit me up within the first few days after he got his 41mm Pixel Watch 4 and said, “Battery life and charging time are amazing.” So yeah, Dad Approved.

Pixel Watch 4 owners, ready to brag about battery life or has your experience been different?