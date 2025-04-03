Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro lineup owners are going on two years of having a thermometer built into their device. My question is, is anyone still using it?

I had no idea that Google thought so many people needed to check the temperature of certain surfaces and their forehead so often. When we were in the middle of COVID it seems like it would have been a handy feature, but it launched as that was wrapping up and honestly I haven’t used it a single time on my Pixel 9 Pro.

If you’re someone who has worked the device’s built-in thermometer into your routine, I’d love to know how/why. Even as a Blackstone owner, I’d much prefer my infrared thermometer with its better accuracy and distance. Who wants to hold their phone an inch away from a red hot surface? I don’t. All this time later and I still don’t get it.

Anyone using the thermometer still?