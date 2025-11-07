Gemini in Android Auto is Happening for Some

Android Auto is getting Gemini and the rollout to users like you and I may have begun. A handful of folks claim to have been given the option to switch to Gemini in their cars this week.

We first heard about the switch to Gemini in Android Auto back in May around Google I/O. Google said at the time that Gemini was coming to not only its automotive products, but Wear OS and Google TV too. We’ve already seen the switch to Gemini for both of those products, so Auto is really all that is left from that initial announcement.

A small group of reddit users claim to have been greeted with a button press that activated the welcome introduction and allowed the switch. After reading through their entire thread, not many have pushed its limits or done much testing, they simply were able to switch. Things are apparently working as they should, although features like Gemini Live aren’t working yet.

As someone who typically doesn’t find Gemini to be that useful, I have to admit that this is one of the integrations I am impatiently waiting for. Just the other day I needed to hit up IKEA in Portland, which is the complete opposite side of the city for me and anywhere from a 25-30 minute drive. I plugged that into Google Maps, but realized I needed to stop at FedEx first to drop off my Galaxy XR return. I then said, “Hey Google, I need to stop at FedEx on the way,” which it responded to by saying, “Sorry, I don’t understand.” I tried one more of, “Add a stop to FedEx” and it failed again. I also couldn’t manually add a stop while driving, as that feature is locked. It was at this moment I said to myself, “Damn bro, you found it – an actual use of Gemini in your daily life.”

Now, I have no way of knowing if Gemini will be able to add a stop on my trip, but it should, right? The idea of Gemini is to be more powerful, but also to take a more natural conversation and still get things done. We’ll see – I am hopeful, though.

Anyone seeing Android Auto and Gemini together at last? Send us those pics if you do.

