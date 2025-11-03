No Deal Yet Reached Between YouTube TV and Disney

It was a bad weekend for sports fans who subscribe to YouTube TV. Due to a dispute with Disney, many channels were unavailable over the weekend, including ESPN, SEC Network, and ACC Network.

In a statement that went out late last week, YouTube TV says that, “Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers. They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.”

Here is the list of channels you currently can’t watch on YouTube TV.

Channels That Remain Affected

ABC

ESPN

ESPN2

Freeform

FX

FXX

Disney Junior

SEC Network

Nat Geo

Nat Geo Wild

Disney Channel

ESPNU

FXM

ABC News Live

ACC Network

Disney XD

Localish

ESPNews

ESPN Deportes (Spanish Plan)

Baby TV Español (Spanish Plan)

Nat Geo Mundo (Spanish Plan)



From the consumer perspective, there can be little argument about it. Disney wants a monopoly on the entire streaming/TV experience. They own the programming and they own the distribution, and of course this blackout will lead some people to leave YouTube TV and sign up for Hulu. That’s what Disney wants. The main issue is that these disputes between billion dollar companies only hurt one person: you, the consumer. You paid for the freedom to stream some football. I mean, why does the greed of these companies need to continually interfere with our crappy lives? And this, ladies and gentleman, is what grinds my gears.

We’ll keep you posted on whether Disney and YouTube can come to an agreement. And after they do, we’ll be back in six months to tell you that your YouTube TV subscription price is going up. Can someone please get me off this sh*tty ride?

// YouTube TV | Google