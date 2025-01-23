Last year, Google started pushing the ability for select users to control smart home devices via the Gemini app on Android. This is now officially leaving Public Preview and rolling out to all supported users.

On top of making it available to all, Google has built in a few new features, all listed below. Highlights of those include the ability to control “non-sensitive” devices right from your lock screen, as well as using natural language to manage multiple commands simultaneously.

What’s New

You can now control non-sensitive smart home devices (ie: lights) right from your phone’s lock screen, so you can easily make sure the front porch light is on when you arrive home.

Use natural language with Gemini to manage multiple commands or complex queries and ask questions about the status of your devices. “Turn on all the living room lights except the armchair light.” “Actually, turn the armchair light on too, but dim the kitchen lamp.” “Is the back porch light still on?”

Adjust the volume, pause, and resume media on your connected entertainment devices (speakers, displays, TVs) all within the Gemini app. You’ll also notice updated thermostat tile controls, with warm tones when the heat is on and cool tones when you’re running the A/C, to match the Google Home app design.

Now, the Gemini app will also automatically open the Google Home app for supported actions, like lock features, camera actions and more, taking away the extra step of navigating both apps

This is rolling out right now to the Gemini app, so go have some fun with it.

// Google Support