TikTok Lite Made for Those With Suboptimal Internet

TikTok, a very popular app here in the US, has a Lite version available on Google Play for Android users. Still delivering all of the core features that are offered by TikTok, the Lite version is designed to use less bandwidth to help protect your limited data plan, as well as use less memory on your device.

Below are the key differences in TikTok Lite, highlighted by 20% data savings when streaming videos, an app size of just 18MB (compared to standard TikTok at over 100MB), as well as an Offline Mode for watching cached videos.

While that’s all fine and dandy, as a TikTok enjoyer myself, what I appreciate is that there are still plenty of creator tools inside the app, Auto Scroll for maximum content consumption even when your finger gets tired, and the same access to your favorited videos. And I have a very healthy collection of favorites.

TikTok Lite Features

Data Saver : Save up to 20% on data usage while streaming videos.

: Save up to 20% on data usage while streaming videos. Smaller App Size : Just 18MB, ideal for devices with limited storage.

: Just 18MB, ideal for devices with limited storage. Faster Performance : Lightweight design ensures quick loading and smooth operation on low-RAM devices.

: Lightweight design ensures quick loading and smooth operation on low-RAM devices. Offline Mode : Watch cached videos even on slow or unstable networks.

: Watch cached videos even on slow or unstable networks. Reduced Load Times: Streamlined design ensures faster access to your favorite videos.

If you think your wireless plan or device itself could benefit from a de-bloated TikTok experience, you can check it out by following the links below.

Google Play Links: TikTok | TikTok Lite