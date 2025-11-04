Google Play Launches Digital Gift Card Shop

Google Play launched a digital gift card shop today, opening up the opportunity for you to send gift cards through the app store to friends and family. These aren’t just Google Play gift cards either – Google has added gift card options for all sorts of brands from Disney to Adidas, AMC, Athleta, and so many more.

An email landed in my inbox moments ago to announce the change with the subject “Important Update to Play: Now you can buy Gift Cards.” The email goes on to suggest they added a digital gift card shop to expand the types of items that are available on Google Play. Going forward, if you want to send someone a gift card as a gift, you could choose to do so within Google Play instead of directly from that company or through another major retailers.

To find the new Gift Cards shop on Google Play, you can open up Google Play on your phone and simply search for “gift cards.” A banner should show that’ll take you to the shop. Otherwise, Google suggests tapping on your profile image (top right corner) and then selecting “Gift Cards” to head there. I’m seeing the shortcut for this new gift card shop already.

To buy a gift card, you simply tap on the company you need a gift card from, which will then load a page where you can choose the value, decide to send via email or phone, and then add a gift message. It all looks familiar and simple, like it should be.

As far as I can tell, the link below should also open the new space on your phone, but I’m not seeing it live on the desktop version of Google Play just yet.

Google Play Gift Cards Link

// Google Support