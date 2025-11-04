This $200 Off Pixel 10 Deal is Spicy

Google is apparently selling a good number of its Pixel 10 phones and potentially taking a bite out of competitors’ market share in the US. This is big enough news after years and years of Google phones not really making a dent, even if reviews typically suggested Google’s phones were worth considering. It seems as if Google has figured out the right messaging and are directing it at the right people who are willing to make a switch.

Discounts are also helpful in getting people to make a move, like the ones currently running on the entire Pixel 10 line-up. We already told you about the Pixel 10 Pro series being up to $300 off, but the best deal of them all might be the regular Pixel 10 at $200 off, assuming you have a limited budget.

Google’s Pixel 10, with either 128GB or 256GB storage and in any color you like, has been cut by $200. That discount brings us to starting prices of $599 or $699.

Why is this phone worth considering at $599? For that price, you are getting a lot of phone. You now get a telephoto lens, Qi2 magnets built-in, the same incredible software and hardware as we had in the Pixel 9, several fun color options that the Pro phones don’t get, and software updates for far longer than you’ll ever keep the phone. There is a lot to like with the Pixel 10, especially with this serious discount.

Here’s our Pixel 10 review to help you further recap this device.

Amazon Deal Link