Google Kicks $300 Off Pixel 10 Pro XL

Whenever Google launches new Pixel phones, we often joke (or complain) about the fact that they release at full price and then almost immediately see large discounts around the holiday season. The weight of our eyerolls has softened some in recent years with earlier Pixel phone drops, but seeing the discounts that just hit this morning this early in the game are still surprising.

$300 OFF PIXEL 10 PRO XL DEAL: The Pixel 10 Pro is $150 off for its base 128GB model, but quickly jumps to $250 off should you look at its 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB versions. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is $300 off for any storage option you decide on.

At $300 off, you could grab a Pixel 10 Pro XL for just $899 and it’ll have 256GB of storage. The top tier 1TB model drops to $,1249 with that same discount. For the smaller Pixel 10 Pro, $150 off the 128GB version gets you a starting price of $749 with the 256GB version only $100 more at $849.

We’re still big on the Pixel 10 Pro line-up and think these are two of the best Android phones you can buy today (our reviews). They have great displays, some of the best hardware you’ll hold, cameras we enjoy, the best software in the game, and Google put magnets inside each phone to give it true Qi2 support unlike all of the other Android phone makers.

Everyone has these new discounts, so find the retailer you prefer and get yourself a new phone.

Pixel 10 Pro Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store

Pixel 10 Pro XL Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store