Google Pulls Its Wear OS Clock App From a Bunch of Watches

About a month ago, Wear OS users who owned smartwatches from Samsung, OnePlus, and others, noticed that the Google Clock app was no longer available. Google hadn’t said anything about the disappearance at the time, but today, they went ahead and confirmed that the Google Clock app is only available to Pixel Watch owners going forward.

In a short community post, Google explains that because most of the other watch brands all offer their own default clock apps, the Google Clock app only needs to be around for the Pixel Watch. If you loved the Google Clock app over the one from OnePlus or Samsung that is also on your watch, well, too bad.

From today forward, Google will continue to load the Google Clock app on Pixel Watch models and send updates to it through the Google Play Store. For those with other Wear OS watches that had Google Clock pre-installed, your app will no longer receive updates. However, if it is already installed on your watch, it’ll stay there (for now) and you can continue to use it.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that we have seen Google pull its own apps from competitor watches. The Google-made Weather app for Wear OS was taken away with Wear OS 6 updates back in September. I’d guess there may be more of this on the way.

Sorry.

// Google