Late last week we learned that Google pulled the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 update for Pixel phones, following the discovery of a bug that would cause a bootloop issue when users had Desktop Mode enabled. Google has now confirmed when it intends to make the update available again.

Confirmed in a statement to Android Authority, Google intends to re-release the update sometime this week, though, an exact date was not given. If we were betting people, we’d say tomorrow (Tuesday) or Wednesday around 10-11am. That’s only a guess.

This update is a good one. It includes many bug fixes that we’ve talked about previously. In total, there are 16 bug fixes inside, so it’s unfortunate that the update itself had a major bug inside. Oh well, it happens.

Once it’s available for download again, we will update you.

Update: The update is now live. Our bet of tomorrow or Wednesday did not pay off. The build is listed as version BP41.250916.010. It should contain all of the aforementioned bug fixes, minus the new bug it introduced. Happy flashing, Pixel owners.

// Android Authority