Google just released the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 update for all of its still-supported Pixel devices, including the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The update is a big one with over a dozen bug fixes that should help stabilize things before we go stable in the coming months. This release should drop in December as a stable build.

Just looking at the Android Beta Program update page, my Pixel 10 Pro XL isn’t showing as eligible yet for some reason, but since this all just went live, I’d give it some time if you aren’t seeing yours.

Supported Devices: Owners of a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold can get in on the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 action.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 bug fixes: We count 16 big bug fixes from Google in this update, from battery charging issues to Home screen shortcuts disappearing and poor battery life due to excessive CPU usage by the launcher. If you had issues with the previous Beta 2 or Beta 1 builds, you’ll want to grab this as soon as you can and see if it fixes them.

The OTA for Beta 3 might be live already. If already enrolled, feel free to check by heading into Settings>System>Software updates. You can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.