Google Fi is having itself a morning with an announcement for several new and expanding features on the way for subscribers. Google tells us that the web interface for calling and texting is about to get RCS and a new interface, AI will attempt to make calls clearer than ever, your Pixel phone will soon connect to even more public WiFi when it’s good quality, and your bills can be summarized by AI (for some reason).

Here’s a list of the today’s Google Fi news:

Web calling with RCS : Google Fi users have been able to access a web calling interface for some time as long as they turned off RCS. In early December, Google plans to rollout a new interface that brings RCS support alongside calls and voicemails. This means higher quality images, better videos, and message threads. Guys, RCS and calls on the web for Fi!

: Google Fi users have been able to access a web calling interface for some time as long as they turned off RCS. In early December, Google plans to rollout a new interface that brings RCS support alongside calls and voicemails. This means higher quality images, better videos, and message threads. Guys, RCS and calls on the web for Fi! AI-enhanced audio calls : Google Fi already does some form of HD calling, but come mid-November, the plan is to enable an AI-enhanced calling that will attempt to optimize all calls, whether they are from a landline to you or from another smartphone. This AI calling feature filters out background noise and clarifies voices.

: Google Fi already does some form of HD calling, but come mid-November, the plan is to enable an AI-enhanced calling that will attempt to optimize all calls, whether they are from a landline to you or from another smartphone. This AI calling feature filters out background noise and clarifies voices. More WiFi Auto Connect+ access : If you have a Pixel phone on Google Fi, Google is expanding WiFi Auto Connect+ to “tens of millions of locations,” including major airpots like LAX, ORD, and JFK. This feature automatically switches Pixel phones to public WiFi networks (using a VPN too) when they are of better quality than the network connection. You’ll see a “W+” icon in the status bar of your phone when connected this way.

: If you have a Pixel phone on Google Fi, Google is expanding WiFi Auto Connect+ to “tens of millions of locations,” including major airpots like LAX, ORD, and JFK. This feature automatically switches Pixel phones to public WiFi networks (using a VPN too) when they are of better quality than the network connection. You’ll see a “W+” icon in the status bar of your phone when connected this way. AI-summaries for bills: If you need a summary of your bill provided by an AI agent, you’ll now be able to get just that. The summaries can explain charges, changes from one month to the next, and if plan changes might affect future bills.

I’ve got to be honest here – I had no idea that Google Fi had a web interface for calls. This will hopefully help spread the world on that! The RCS support there is quite awesome now too. However, when is Google Voice getting RCS, Google?

// Google