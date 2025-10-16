Pixel users were treated to Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 yesterday, but as some users are noting on forums, there seems to be a problem.

Google appears to have pulled the update, stemming from a bootloop issue created when users had Desktop Mode enabled when updating to Beta 3. For those who didn’t have Desktop Mode enabled, the update went smoothly. There hasn’t been official word from Google as for why the update is no longer available, so this is mostly speculation.

The update is an important one. It contains many notable bug fixes, all of which we detailed here.

If and when we learn more from Google, we will update you.

