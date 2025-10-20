A report from Bloomberg details an opportunity for a very, very small number of Pixel Superfans. Google will soon look for 15 individuals to help test and provide feedback on upcoming Pixel devices.

Under NDA, these users will use the devices and provide feedback to Google, while ensuring to keep their design a secret by using special cases for when using them outside. If you already a member of the Superfans group, you might’ve already been asked to apply for the opportunity. From what the report says, users will need to “profess their knowledge and passion for the brand.” For example, if you read Droid Life and own a Pixel phone, that shouldn’t be too difficult.

Given our job in the media, we aren’t eligible for this experience, but if given the chance, everyone here should absolutely apply. It would be cool to have a direct link to provide wants and needs straight to the Pixel team. If successful, you could really help all of us.

But with Google only looking for 15 participants, chances are slim that anyone reading this will get picked. Womp womp.

