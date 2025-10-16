Here’s just a quick reminder about a price increase announced a month ago that you may have forgotten about – ESPN and Disney+ bundles and stand-alone plans are about to be more expensive.

Starting October 21, there will be several price changes to ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+), Disney+, and Hulu, as well as the various bundles they are attached to. In fact, almost all of them will be more expensive in the coming days. The breakdown here is quite lengthy, so we’ll do our best to make it simple.

Disney+ price increases: For those who only have Disney+ by itself, you’ll see both increases of $2-$3 on your bill, plus the annual “No Ads” plan is increasing.

Disney+ (With Ads): Increase to $11.99/mo (from $9.99)

Disney+ Premium (No Ads): Increase to $18.99/mo (from $15.99)

Disney+ Premium (No Ads): Annual increase to $189.99

Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN bundle price increases: These increases range from $2-$3 as well, and you’ll note the older “Legacy” plan that is no longer sold is seeing one as well. That plan has no ads for Disney+, with ads for the other services.

Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads): Increase to $12.99/mo (from $10.99)

Disney+, Hulu Bundle (No Ads): Stays at $19.99/mo

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select (With Ads): Increase to $19.99/mo (from $16.99)

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select (No Ads): Increase to $29.99/mo (from $26.99)

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select (Legacy): Increase to $24.99/mo (from $21.99)

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited: Stays at $35.99/mo

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Premium: Stays at $44.99/mo

Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max bundle price increases: Both of these plans are seeing $3 increases.

Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max bundle (With Ads): Increase to $19.99/mo (from $16.99)

Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max bundle (No Ads): Increase to $32.99/mo (from $29.99)

The NFL+ Premium bundles and other Disney+ add-ons are not seeing price increases just yet, so if you have any of those plans, you are paying the same on October 21 until Disney or ESPN tells us something else.

// Disney