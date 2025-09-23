Your Disney-owned bundles are about to see a price increase, you know, because that’s how life is now. Death, taxes, and subscription price increases. I assume your parents told you life wouldn’t be fair, yes?

Four of Disney’s seven total bundles are getting price increases. The ad-supported Disney+/Hulu bundle is increasing to $12.99/mo on October 21 (up from $10.99), the ad-supported D+/Hulu/ESPN bundle is going to $19.99/mo at the same time (up from $16.99), the premium D+/Hulu/ESPN bundle is going to $26.99/mo (up from $26.99), and even the legacy premium bundle that includes D+/Hulu/ESPN with no ads is going to $24.99/mo (up from $21.99/mo).

All of the increases will take place on October 21.

View the handy dandy pricing graphic below to see how much your bill is about to increase.

Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN bundle plans

I don’t know, folks. Inflation, I guess? Gas prices are high, so maybe it’s costing more for the trucks to deliver the digital content? Whatever.

// Disney+