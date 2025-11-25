Looking for that perfect time to re-up and get down on that sweet Disney+ content you’ve missed out on? Good news, for Black Friday, Disney is hosting a nice little bundle deal on Disney+ and Hulu.

For only $4.99/month, you can get both Disney+ and Hulu (both w/ ads) for one year. That’s down from the usual bundle price of $12.99/month. That’s good savings, and at $5/month, a few ads won’t hurt you.

After your year is up, you’ll want to ensure you either cancel the service or you’ll be charged the regular $12.99/month. All of that can be handled via your account settings.

Guess I can catch up on the Marvel and Star Wars stuff I haven’t watched yet.