Preliminary data is pouring in concerning T-Satellite from T-Mobile, the satellite-powered network that essentially all carrier customers can access when in rural and hard-to-reach spots for conventional terrestrial towers.

Thanks to a report from Ookla, we can see that while T-Mobile customers represent the majority of connections to these satellites, likely due to the fact that it’s free for many T-Mobile customers on supported plans, AT&T customers have been benefiting in bunches.

While Verizon customers account for a mere 2.2% of connections, AT&T customers account for a massive 34%. T-Mobile customers come in at 61%, but again, the service requires no sign up or actual work from those on specific plans. It simply works when you leave a coverage area. Customers on AT&T and Verizon have to visit a T-Mobile store or call T-Mobile customer care to ensure their device works on the T-Satellite network, which is powered by Starlink satellites that orbit way above Earth’s surface.

Having used this service a ton over this past weekend as I drove from Portland, OR to Reno, NV, I can attest to its awesomeness. When in areas with no tower coverage, you’re automatically connected to T-Satellite for messaging and other services. T-Mobile recently opened up data support for select apps, which is also extremely beneficial for those who regularly find themselves in rural areas. Speeds via this service have also been impressive, with users averaging around 100Mbps median download speed when at a fixed location.

From T-Mobile’s standpoint, this launch has seemed to go very well. From a customer standpoint, it’s been wonderful to have.

