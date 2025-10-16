OnePlus Delivers OxygenOS 16 Update With More Fast and Smooth, AI

Today, OnePlus officially revealed its Android 16 update for current phones and the upcoming OnePlus 15. They are calling this OxygenOS 16 and it has a slogan of “Intelligently Yours,” since there is a lot of AI behind-the-scenes. That’s not all that is new, although, its is the stuff that OnePlus wants to talk to the most about, just like every other phone maker.

The big pitch for OxygenOS 16 and Android 16 on flagship OnePlus phones is what they are calling the “Plus Mind.” Futuristic robotic takeover scary sound aside, Plus Mind is the power behind a hub of information that you store in place called “Mind Space.” Remember the Essential Space from Nothing? Yeah, it’s a lot like that. OnePlus gives you a 3-finger swipe-up gesture that saves anything on your screen to the Mind Space at any time. You can save articles, photos, whatever is in front of your camera’s viewfinder, and voice recordings. Plus, with phones that have the new Plus Key (like the upcoming OnePlus 15), you’ll be able to access it right from that button.

The Plus Mind then analyzes info from the Mind Space to recommend actions, like calendar events. It’s big feature is also to organize all of the information you save to it to help you find it when you finally go back looking. A potential secret weapon for this all might be a connection with Google’s Gemini. By connecting Gemini to Plus Mind, you can access Gemini for help with information within the Mind Space and Gemini will then also use the web to put together plans or more info.

Again, this is just like the Essential Space from Nothing, only in the OnePlus style and Gemini.

Continuing in the AI realm, OnePlus is adding more AI tools, like an AI Writer, AI Scan app for your camera, an AI Portrait Glow portrait enhancer, AI Perfect Shot, AI PlayLab, and more.

AI Writer : A writing assistant that writers by understanding context depending on the platform you may be writing for (like social media or email). It can offer different tones, summarize lengthy content, etc.

: A writing assistant that writers by understanding context depending on the platform you may be writing for (like social media or email). It can offer different tones, summarize lengthy content, etc. AI Scan : A document scanner that uses your camera to instantly turn items into documents, like PDFs.

: A document scanner that uses your camera to instantly turn items into documents, like PDFs. AI Recorder : Like other AI recorders, this one generates smart summaries, highlights key points, and attempts to offer clearer playback with AI Clear Voice.

: Like other AI recorders, this one generates smart summaries, highlights key points, and attempts to offer clearer playback with AI Clear Voice. AI Portrait Glow & AI Perfect Shot : For Portrait Glow, OnePlus will attempt to enhance low-light portrait shots, while Perfect Shot fixes issues like blinked eyes or funny facial expressions.

: For Portrait Glow, OnePlus will attempt to enhance low-light portrait shots, while Perfect Shot fixes issues like blinked eyes or funny facial expressions. AI PlayLab: The PlayLab will be a place for experimental AI features to pop-up for you to play with before they hit public.

As far as the rest of the non-AI update material, we have improvements worth talking about below:

Parallel Processing 2.0 : OnePlus is still working on making things faster and smoother, even if they are already the kings of fast and smooth. In OxygenOS 16, we get Parallel Processing 2.0 that allows for new animations “to begin before previous actions complete” and an upgraded integration ecosystem between devices and platforms.

: OnePlus is still working on making things faster and smoother, even if they are already the kings of fast and smooth. In OxygenOS 16, we get Parallel Processing 2.0 that allows for new animations “to begin before previous actions complete” and an upgraded integration ecosystem between devices and platforms. Apple Watch and Mac sharing and connectivity : OnePlus is introducing their O+ Connect PC app to Mac computers, giving you access to your OnePlus device on Apple’s desktops or laptops. They are also bringing the OHealth app to the Apple Watch, giving you a connection from your Apple Watch to a OnePlus phone running OxygenOS 16. This allows you to view notifications and messages and receive calls from your OnePlus phone to your Apple Watch.

: OnePlus is introducing their O+ Connect PC app to Mac computers, giving you access to your OnePlus device on Apple’s desktops or laptops. They are also bringing the OHealth app to the Apple Watch, giving you a connection from your Apple Watch to a OnePlus phone running OxygenOS 16. This allows you to view notifications and messages and receive calls from your OnePlus phone to your Apple Watch. Fluid Cloud : The Fluid Cloud at the top of OnePlus phones is getting new third-party app integration from Spotify, food delivery services, and sports platforms.

: The Fluid Cloud at the top of OnePlus phones is getting new third-party app integration from Spotify, food delivery services, and sports platforms. Flux Theme 2.0: An updated Flux Theme brings even more customization to MotionPhotos, video wallpapers, advanced depth effects, and a more responsive experience. There’s also new Gaussian blur effects, more rounded corners, translucent interfaces (in Quick Settings and Home Screen, for example), and apps like the Clock and Calculator have enhanced aesthetics and functionality.

Finally, OxygenOS 16 on tablets is bringing a revamped home screen with scalable icons and an expanded dock that supports up to 18 apps. Users will also find deeper integration with Windows PCs, allowing them to operate their computer directly from the tablet with a virtual trackpad and drag-and-drop file transfer.

As far as availability, OnePlus will introduce an OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Program starting tomorrow, October 17. The OnePlus 15 will have Android 16 out of the box, with rollout to the rest of the OnePlus line happening thereafter.

// OnePlus