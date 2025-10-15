With the release of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 today, Google has allowed the Pixel 10’s newest device, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, to get in on the fun.

Starting now, you can enroll your Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the Android Beta Program. Once enrolled, you’ll be able to head into Settings>System>Software updates to pull the latest beta build onto your device.

What’s the deal with the Android Beta Program and why would you join? Well, if you like playing with early-release software and don’t mind a bug or three, this is the way to do that. Google opened this program years ago as a way for people to test new features and provide feedback. But just so you know, the feedback part is optional and there will rarely ask for it. If you just want to play with new software before the majority of the Pixel population, this is the way to do it.

Google also uses this program to test out bigger quarterly Android releases (QPR is Quarterly Platform Release) that typically arrive alongside a Pixel Feature Drop. They use QPR releases to find bugs in bigger Android builds that often introduce new features. This current QPR2 build should hit stable in December. The previous QPR1 build was in beta for months before going stable in September with Material 3 Expressive.

In this latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta program, you’ll definitely find some new stuff, like more icon theming, an expanded dark theme, widgets on the lock screen, and much more.

Enroll in the Android Beta Program right here.