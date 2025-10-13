Galaxy Watch 7 Gets One UI 8 Update in US

Samsung is rolling out One UI 8 to the Galaxy Watch 7 in the US as of today.

The update is hitting Verizon units with LTE, but the Bluetooth/WiFi version should be seeing the build as well. It’s not often that Samsung only updates its cellular models. The build arrival for cellular Galaxy Watch 7 units is L305USQU1BYI4 (40mm) / L315USQU1BYI4 (44mm).

What’s new in One UI 8 for the Galaxy Watch 7? Well, I’d advise reading this post when the Galaxy Watch Ultra saw the same update. Verizon also suggests things like custom Tile creation, low light mode in select watch faces, a Running Coach, and mood tracking. But again, there is a lot, so go read that post.

The update is rolling out as of today. Verizon is also hinting at a fresh update coming tomorrow to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. We’ll let you know what it is.

// Verizon