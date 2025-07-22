Samsung surprised us this morning with the release of One UI 8 Watch to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Well, I guess it does make sense that it would show up now since Samsung is launching a new color of the Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 series this week, and all of those models have One UI 8 Watch on them. Current Galaxy Watch Ultra owners, you just joined the party.

Galaxy Watch Ultra One UI 8 Watch update: Samsung confirmed the update this morning with a short announcement, but owners of the Galaxy Watch Ultra actually started receiving the update as early as last night. The update is massive at 1.9GB and will show up as version L705USQU1BYFE. I’m currently loading it on my Watch Ultra and the transfer to the watch from my phone is taking around 20 minutes to complete.

What’s new in this update? Quite a bit. For one, in addition to being One UI 8 Watch, this is also Wear OS 6, making this one of the first watches on the planet to run Wear OS 6. Of course, it’ll be joined shortly by the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The Pixel Watch line should see it within weeks or a month.

As for changes, Samsung put together a lengthy list that we’ve included below in its entirety. On a high level, you’ll find new things like antioxidant tracking, vascular load measurements, the Now Bar on watches, location-based reminders, smarter notification settings, and more. This is a really great update.

Everything New in One UI 8 Watch on Galaxy Watch Ultra

Get things done

Stay on top of important tasks with the Now bar: Check the information you need right now and start essential features straight from your watch face. Ongoing tasks will appear in the Now bar at the bottom of your watch face so you can check key information quickly.

Do more with double pinch: Just pinch your thumb and index finger together twice to scroll through notifications, control music, take pictures, and more. You can also customize what happens when you double pinch on the watch face, music controller, as well as alarm, calendar, and reminder alerts. Choose the actions you need most in each situation.

Mark reminders as important: Mark reminders as important by tapping the Star icon. You can choose to have important reminders pinned to the top of the list to make sure you notice them.

Get reminders at specific places: You can now set location-based reminders on your watch. For example, you can make your watch remind you to do the laundry when you arrive at home.

New charging effects: When your watch is charging, the new screen layout and animations make it easier to check the current battery level and remaining charging time.

Stay connected

Easily respond to notifications and alerts: Use gestures to quickly respond to notifications and alerts. When a notification appears, you can double pinch to view the details or send a reply. You can also shake your wrist to return to the watch face.

Enhanced notification view: Notifications on your watch are now easier to use with an attractive new design. Notifications from the same app are stacked vertically, allowing you to view more notifications with fewer swipes.

Smarter notification settings: It’s now easier to decide how to receive notifications from your phone on your watch. If you choose Smart devic-e selection, notifications will appear on your phone only when you’re using it and on your watch when you’re not using your phone. If you choose Always show on both, notifications will always appear on both your phone and watch.

Upgrade your health

Running coach: Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced runner. the new Running coach feature in Samsung Health provides personalized training programs and tips to help you run farther and faster while minimizing the risk of injury.

Bedtime guidance: Get to sleep at the right time so you wake up feeling refreshed. The new Bedtime guidance feature analyzes your sleep data and recommends the best time to go to sleep each night.

Mindfulness: Manage stress and anxiety in your daily life with the new Mindfulness feature in Samsung Health. You can keep track of your moods and emotions and practice breathing exercises to reduce stress.

Track your vascular load: Use your Galaxy Watch to measure your vascular load, which is the amount of stress on your blood vessels. First, take a baseline measurement, then you’ll be able to see when your vascular load gets higher or lower over time.

Check your antioxidant intake: The Antioxidant index (Labs) feature on your watch detects the level of carotenoids in your skin. Carotenoids are a type of antioxidant contained in fruits and vegetables that can help prevent physical aging.

Tailored to you

Find the perfect watch face: It’s now easier to find the watch face that’s right for you. Just choose a few keywords such as your preferred style, color, and information to show. The best matches will be suggested from our collection of more than 300 watch faces.

Recommended watch faces: Discover new watch faces that you might like. Watch faces with colors, style, or information similar to your current watch face will be recommended on the watch face selection screen.

Create your own tiles: Create your own custom tiles that show the information you need. You can even combine information from different apps into a single tile. You can include weather information, calendar events, reminders, and more.

Personalized Apps screen: Featured apps now appear at the top of your Apps screen to give you quick access to the apps you need the most. Apps will be featured based on how often you use them and other usage patterns. You can also view your apps as a list with names instead of only icons.

Choose calendars to show on your watch: You can now choose which calendars to show in the Calendar app on your watch. You can show all of the same calendars that are on your phone or customize to show only the calendars you need.

To check for the update, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, head into Watch Settings>Watch software update>Download and install.

// Samsung

Cheers Tim and Michael!