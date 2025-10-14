DEAL: Grab a Pixel 9 Pro at $300 Off

The deal days of last week might have come to an end, but there will likely never be a shortage of price drops on top tech items. For this week, Amazon just randomly smacked $300 off the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

At $300 off, you could own a Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB storage for $799 or a Pixel 9 Pro XL with 256GB storage for $899. Those are really big discounts on last year’s Google phones, both of which are still excellent and absolutely worth considering, even if the Pixel 10 series is here. Google’s Pixel 9 series will be supported for another 6 years, the Pro models have incredible cameras, the software is already running the new Material 3 Expressive, and you aren’t missing much from the new Pixel 10 devices outside of magnets.

Need a recap on reviews? Here’s our Pixel 9 Pro review (with the XL in there too).

Amazon Deal Link