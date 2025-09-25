With the introduction of Pixelsnap and a variety of magnetic accessories for the Pixel 10 lineup, we wanted to highlight a few of the ones we enjoy the most. MagSafe has been around for a few years now on the iPhone, so it’s about time Android fans can get in on the action.

The first accessory I want to talk about is the 5-in-1 kickstand from Aulumu. Right now it’s on Amazon for just $30, which is a total steal. It’s made from high quality aluminum, plus has a built-in magnet that sticks very well to both the Pixel 10 Pro and my new iPhone 17 Pro. It calls itself a 5-in-1, but the way I use it, it’s more like a 3-in-1. If you find yourself ever needing to measure angles, then you can take full advantage of its design.

I utilize the kickstand functionality, with the ability to spin the arm any direction you choose. It locks in nicely too. However, the big highlight for me is the built-in boxcutter. You manually press it out, then it automatically snaps back in for safety when you’re done using it. It also only protrudes enough to get the work done. I tested it on a box yesterday and it worked like an absolute charm. Super handy to have in my pocket. And yes, its size is TSA approved, so you don’t even have to worry about flying with it.

Should you own a phone that doesn’t have the Qi2 magnets, the accessory does come with a sticky metal ring that will let you use it on nearly any device. Very generous.

Be on the lookout because we’ll be highlight more MagSafe accessories in the future.