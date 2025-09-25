Metro by T-Mobile is getting into the fashion game, teaming up with local artists to release a set of fashion drops. Partnering with Chicago’s Mía Lee first, “The Price Drop Drop” features an oversized t-shirt, hat, and high socks. Each piece is now purchasable.
This is all in celebration of Metro dropping prices, but beyond that, it’s nice to see local artists getting a larger platform to share their work. We look forward to this series and will continue to highlight it.
The Price Drop Drop Deets:
- Drop date: Sept. 25, 2025
- Artist: Mía Lee (@hotfunmia)
- What’s included: Oversized T-Shirts for $30, Statement Hats for $20 and High Socks — three pairs for $12
- Where to get it: themetrodrop.com
- Chicago fans can celebrate in person at a special pop-up today, September 25 from 2–6 PM at The Silver Room in Hyde Park, where Mía Lee will be on site with exclusive merch, signed art and live music.
I mean, three pairs of dope socks for $12? This is a W.
Shop the Drop
// T-Mobile
Collapse Show Comments
1 Comment