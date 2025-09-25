Following the release of One UI 8 and Android 16 to the Galaxy S25 series in the US, Samsung is pushing the same major update to the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung initially suggested we may not see other devices get this One UI 8 update until October, but they are rolling them out in a hurry. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are all seeing the update in the US, at least through Verizon. And at least one of our readers already grabbed the fresh software before we could let you know.

The builds to be on the lookout for are as follows: S921USQU4CYI9 (S24), S926USQU4CYI9 (S24+), and S928USQU4CYI9 (S24 Ultra). The Galaxy S24 FE is not seeing the update just yet.

What’s new in One UI 8 on the Galaxy S24? Your best recap is going to be the official changelog that pops-up on your device as you update. We’ve captured the beta version of that changelog here from the Galaxy S25 – that should also give you a good overview of what’s new. In Verizon’s change list, they suggest new toys in the Gallery, wallpapers, Lock Screen, and some Galaxy AI stuff. Again, hit that link above for more.

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. If the update is there, you can tap “Download now” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

